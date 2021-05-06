Floyd Mayweather claims net worth is now over $1.2billion, reveals paydays for Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, plus predicted purse for Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather has claimed that his net worth has now surpassed $1.2billion ahead of his exhibition fight with Logan Paul on June 6. Boxing’s former pound-for-pound king expects to add another $100million to that tally when he meets the YouTuber next month, and has also revealed his final purses for the Manny Pacquiao and Conor […]Full Article