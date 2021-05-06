Nick Wright: Kevin Durant is sensational, but he's not the best player alive | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
When asked about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers claimed "KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA." Nick Wright agrees that KD is a sensational player, and definitely the best player on his team, but if the narrative is the Nets need James Harden to win this NBA Title, Nick isn't so sure Durant can be called the best player alive.Full Article