NHL fines Rangers $250,000 for scathing statement that called player safety head 'unfit'
Published
The NHL fined the New York Rangers $250,000 for its statement that criticized player safety head George Parros after league fined Tom Wilson $5,000.
Published
The NHL fined the New York Rangers $250,000 for its statement that criticized player safety head George Parros after league fined Tom Wilson $5,000.
"Public comments of the nature issued by theÂ RangersÂ that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will..
The move comes a day after the team'sÂ scathing statement calling for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros..