‘Embarrassing’ – Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul brawl, tells Floyd to ‘fight someone for real or f*** off’
Published
Conor McGregor has branded Floyd Mayweather’s brawl with Jake Paul ’embarrassing’ and given a lengthy reaction to Thursday’s dramatic press event. The legendary former champion met Jake’s brother Logan Paul for the first time ahead of their exhibition on June 6, but things quickly got out of hand. Jake squared up to Mayweather and stole his hat, […]Full Article