NBA: Russell Westbrook ties league record for triple-doubles as Washington Wizards win
Published
Russell Westbrook ties the NBA record for triple-doubles as he helps the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win against the Indiana Pacers.Full Article
Published
Russell Westbrook ties the NBA record for triple-doubles as he helps the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win against the Indiana Pacers.Full Article
Russell Westbrook notched his 179th triple-double of his career last night in the Washington Wizards' loss against the Milwaukee..