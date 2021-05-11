Wizards' Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's NBA triple-double record
Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974.Full Article
Russell Westbrook logged his 182nd career triple-double on Monday, breaking the nearly 50-year-old record set by Oscar Robertson.
Westbrook, one of the most scrutinized, under-appreciated All-Stars, ties Oscar Robertson's triple-double record.