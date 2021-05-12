Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, May 12 predictions from proven computer model
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pelicans and Mavericks. Here are the resultsFull Article
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pelicans and Mavericks. Here are the resultsFull Article
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Blazers and Jazz. Here are the results
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Pistons vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times