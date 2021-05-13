Course specialist Brunch is napped to deliver for punters on day two of the Dante Festival at York where former Derby favourite High Definition finally makes his three-year-old debut.Full Article
Free horse racing tips and best bets on day two of the York Dante festival
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Free horse racing tips and best bets from day one of the York Dante Festival
Noon Star, a daughter of super sire Galileo and Group One heroine Midday, is fancied to steal the show as the Dante Festival at..
Daily Star
Horse racing free bets: Get £60 in FREE BETS with Paddy Power at York this week
Punters can claim £60 in free bets for the racing at York this week with Paddy Power. The offer is available when you sign up as a..
talkSPORT