Tony Bellew warns Tyson Fury that Anthony Joshua is training like ‘an animal’ and is the best athlete in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis
Published
Tony Bellew has warned Tyson Fury that Anthony Joshua is training ‘like an animal’ for their proposed undisputed heavyweight world title clash. WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world, Fury, is currently in Las Vegas after a brief stopover in Texas to watch close friend Billy Joe Saunders take on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez […]Full Article