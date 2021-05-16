Willian ‘set to leave’ Arsenal this summer as Brazilian linked with exit just one year after move from Chelsea with David Beckham’s Inter Miami touted as destination
Willian will reportedly leave Arsenal this summer just one year after he joined on a free transfer from Chelsea. The Brazilian winger rejected a contract at Stamford Bridge to pen a three-year deal with London rivals Arsenal. But the 32-year-old has struggled to make much on an impact with the Gunners in a disappointing season. […]Full Article