The Ukrainian boxer had one very simple message for Hearn as he tries to enter the discussion over who Anthony Joshua will fight next, as it appears the mega-fight with Tyson Fury is OFF - for nowFull Article
Oleksandr Usyk’s demanding message to Eddie Hearn over Anthony Joshua fight
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eddie Hearn reveals Bob Arum’s shellshocked reaction to Deontay Wilder winning legal case and confirms Oleksandr Usyk option if Tyson Fury fight is scrapped
Eddie Hearn has warned Tyson Fury’s camp they have until the end of this week to salvage the Anthony Joshua fight – with..
talkSPORT
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn to hold talks with Oleksandr Usyk’s representatives after Deontay Wilder wins legal battle to have Fury trilogy
Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has revealed he is talks with Eddie Hearn about a potential fight with Anthony Joshua after Deontay..
talkSPORT