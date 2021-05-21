Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his headFull Article
Tavares was discharged from the hospital on Friday
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of..