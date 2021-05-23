Jordan Henderson gives England boss Gareth Southgate HUGE boost before Euro 2020 squad announcement as Liverpool captain wins fitness battle
Gareth Southgate was handed a huge boost before the European Championships this summer as Jordan Henderson was named on the bench for Liverpool against Crystal Palace. The Reds skipper has not played since undergoing groin surgery for an injury sustained against Everton on February 20. However, Jurgen Klopp has recalled the 30-year-old to his squad