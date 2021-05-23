Drama at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as Valtteri Bottas’ tyre gets STUCK on car during pit stop as Max Verstappen triumphs to lead World Championship for first time
Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix to take the lead in the Formula 1 World Championship standings for the first time in his career – with Valtteri Bottas forced out due a pit stop calamity and Lewis Hamilton left fuming at his Mercedes team. Verstappen, who started from the front after pole-sitter Charles Leclerc […]Full Article