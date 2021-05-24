Man City legend Sergio Aguero ‘close to joining Barcelona’ reveals Pep Guardiola who says he will ‘play alongside Lionel Messi’ and ‘make Barca even stronger’
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he ‘might have revealed a secret’ as he confirmed Sergio Aguero is set to join Barcelona. The Spanish boss paid a glowing and emotional tribute to the club legend on Sunday, as he signed off from a record-breaking decade at the Etihad with two goals in his final Premier […]Full Article