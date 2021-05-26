Antonio Conte to leave Inter Milan but Tottenham would be a ‘match made in hell’ as former Chelsea manager always leaves a ‘trail of carnage’, insists Simon Jordan
Simon Jordan has warned Tottenham against appointing outgoing Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte amid links with the vacancy at Spurs. Former Chelsea boss Conte has agreed to leave Inter despite winning the Serie A title in recent weeks, ending nine years of Juventus dominance. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Conte fell out with president […]Full Article