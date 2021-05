Liverpool and RB Leipzig have both confirmed reaching an agreement for the transfer of Ibrahima Konate. The 22-year-old French centre-back made a total of 95 appearances in all competitions over four years with the Bundesliga side, scoring four goals. Thank you, Ibou ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/uPSy1O3sV2 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 28, 2021