Ivan Toney may be the Championship’s next big export after Bayern Munich signed Omar Richards – but that’s nothing new for Brentford after Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay, Said Benrahma and more
Whether it's with Brentford or another club, Ivan Toney won't be playing in the Championship next season. After scoring 32 goals and grabbing ten assists this season, it's fair to say he's completed England's second tier, even before the play-off final against Swansea this Saturday. People notice those sort of numbers, and it's no surprise