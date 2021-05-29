Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez ‘on Man City’s transfer list’ with Premier League champions willing to sacrifice key duo to sign Jack Grealish and Harry Kane after Champions League final
Published
Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez this summer, according to shock reports. Both players have been key men for the Premier League winners in the Pep Guardiola era, but it is claimed they could be placed on the club’s transfer list. The Spanish manager is said […]Full Article