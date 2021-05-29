Manchester City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero was hoping to bow out of his 10 years with the club by winning the Champions League but Chelsea's 1-0 win denied the ArgentineFull Article
Sergio Aguero left tearful as Man City career ends with Champions League loss
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Here''s the team news
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - NewsBytes)UCL, UCL final, Champions League, Champions League news, Champions League final, Champions League final..
-
Sergio Aguero’s farewell heroics and record against Chelsea mean it wouldn’t be ‘sentiment’ if he starts for Man City and bows out in Champions League final
talkSPORT
-
Aguero offers reminder to tearful Guardiola
SoccerNews.com
-
Man City 5-0 Everton: Aguero scores twice as champions clinch thumping win
BBC Sport
-
Sergio Aguero bows out at the Etihad in style as champions Man City rout Everton
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Pep Guardiola pays tribute to ‘lion’ Sergio Aguero
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pep Guardiola has compared Sergio Aguero’s predatory instincts to those of a “lion in the jungle” as the Argentinian prepares..