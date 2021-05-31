Copa America left without host less than two weeks before tournament starts as Argentina are stripped over rising COVID-19 cases after Luis Suarez criticism
This summer's Copa America has been thrown into chaos with the tournament left without a host less than two weeks until it kicks off. Argentina have been stripped as hosts of the 2021 competition over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Argentina were initially set to co-host the Copa America with Colombia, but they […]