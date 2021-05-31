Shannon Sharpe: Losing Anthony Davis means LeBron James has to carry the Lakers’ world this series I UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers last night, evening the series at 2-2 and taking back home court advantage. However, the biggest concern for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who was already dealing with a sprained left knee. With 48 seconds left in the first half, AD missed a layup and landed awkwardly, grabbing the inside of his left leg. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a strained groin. Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers could be in trouble with AD out and how LeBron James can help them against Phoenix.