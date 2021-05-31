Novak Djokovic may not play at Tokyo Olympic Games if there are no fans
Published
World number one Novak Djokovic says he may not play at the Olympic Games if spectators are not allowed in Tokyo.Full Article
Published
World number one Novak Djokovic says he may not play at the Olympic Games if spectators are not allowed in Tokyo.Full Article
By Vusal Guliyev
With many countries worldwide lifting lockdowns and relaxing quarantine measures, Japan vigorously..
A pandemic crisis. A state of emergency. Overwhelming public opinion bristling with alarm. Notwithstanding these factors,..