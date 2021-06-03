Floyd Mayweather claims net worth is now more than $1.2billion, reveals paydays for Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao fights, plus predicted purse for Logan Paul
Published
Floyd Mayweather claims his net worth has now surpassed $1.2billion ahead of his exhibition fight with social media influencer Logan Paul on June 6. Boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, who retired with a 50-0 record, expects to add another $100million to that tally when he meets the YouTuber next month, and has also revealed his final […]Full Article