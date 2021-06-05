F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku Street Circuit Weather: dry 26.9°C Tarmac: dry 50.7°C Humidity : 43.8% Wind : 0.3 m/s NE Pressure: 1013.5 bar Charles Leclerc scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the.....check out full post »