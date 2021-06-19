Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 29.2°C Tarmac: dry 41.8°C Humidity : 44.7% Wind : 0.4 m/s N Pressure: 966.9 bar Max Verstappen scored his 5th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 French Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 French Grand Prix
F1 Starting Grid 2021 French Grand Prix
Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00..
Second Free Practice Results 2021 French F1 GP
Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 27.3°C Tarmac: dry 46.9°C Humidity : 42.7% Wind : 1.1 m/s..
First Free Practice Results 2021 French F1 GP
Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 25.5°C Tarmac: dry 38.9°C Humidity : 54% Wind : 1.0 m/s..
