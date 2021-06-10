Floyd Mayweather boxing match against Logan Paul sold one million pay-per-view buys
Showtime projects the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul to have sold one million pay-per-view buys.
Watch VideoThere were no winners in the Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul fight last night.
The pay per view event..
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is set to go down on Sunday night in Miami. The 50-0 boxing legend initially announced his..