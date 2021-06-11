'The right way and for each other': Suns take 2-0 series lead with 123-98 Game 2 win

'The right way and for each other': Suns take 2-0 series lead with 123-98 Game 2 win

azcentral.com

Published

Suns coach Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder discuss Game 2's 123-98 win over Denver at Phoenix Suns Arena.
 

Full Article