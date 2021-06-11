News24.com | Tsitsipas becomes first Greek to reach Grand Slam final at French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final when he defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open.Full Article
Stefanos Tsitsipas went from way ahead to suddenly stuck in a five-set struggle against Alexander Zverev at the French Open on..
Earlier, Anastasia, 29, became the first woman to play more than 50 major tournaments before reaching a final, having made her..