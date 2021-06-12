Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets fans exchange blows in Game 3 in Denver
Published
A confrontation between a Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan turned ugly during Friday's Game 3 Phoenix won in Denver to take a 3-0 series lead.
Published
A confrontation between a Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan turned ugly during Friday's Game 3 Phoenix won in Denver to take a 3-0 series lead.
One young fan really stood out in the Phoenix Suns' 123-98 win over the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.
The Phoenix Suns' fans put on a show during the team's Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. People..