The Denmark footballer fell to the ground and required CPR during his team's Euro 2020 match against FinlandFull Article
BBC issue apology after TV coverage of Christian Eriksen collapse
BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment
The BBC has apologised following complaints that it continued to broadcast as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received..
BBC issue apology for Christian Eriksen footage as viewers appalled at coverage
The 29-year-old Danish midfielder fell to the ground just before half time during the Euro 2020 match against Finland, and medics..
