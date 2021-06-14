Scotland Euro 2020 profile: Fixtures and squad for England’s Group D rivals – Steve Clarke’s men look shine in front of home fans with Andy Robertson, Che Adams and Kieran Tierney
Published
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has put his faith in youth for this summer’s European Championship and will have an exciting looking squad at his disposal. Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour, 19, has made the cut as one of three uncapped players to make the 26-man squad, alongside Celtic’s David Turnbull, 21, and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson, 19. […]Full Article