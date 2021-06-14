Eriksen remains stable after collapse - Danish FA
Denmark player Christian Eriksen's condition is still stable and good since he suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 opening game.Full Article
Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital Sunday and "sent his greetings to his teammates" as he..
UEFA says Danish midfielder ‘stabilised’ after being taken to hospital following sudden collapse on the pitch.