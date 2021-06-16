Wales on the brink of reaching Euro 2020 knockout stages thanks to Gareth Bale and ‘Superman’ Aaron Ramsey by producing a masterclass against Turkey
Published
Aaron Ramsey was likened to ‘Superman’ by Dean Saunders as he scored the decisive goal for Wales against Turkey to lead his county closer to the knockout stages with a 2-0 win. Despite missing two earlier chances in the first half, the Juventus midfielder collected a gorgeous pass from the equally impressive Gareth Bale, following […]Full Article