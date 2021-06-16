LaMelo Ball over Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year? The NBA had some thoughts
Published
LaMelo Ball has reportedly won the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award over Anthony Edwards ... and some NBA players reacted.Full Article
Published
LaMelo Ball has reportedly won the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award over Anthony Edwards ... and some NBA players reacted.Full Article
Anthony Edwards put up 42 points on just 22 shots Wednesday night as he continues to make his case for NBA Rookie of the Year.
LaMelo Ball missed 21 games with a wrist injury forcing him to miss 21 games and gaving Minnesota's Anthony Edwards a window to..