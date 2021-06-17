The New York Mets secured a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday evening despite pitcher Jacob deGrom exiting the game from shoulder soreness. deGrom had pitched three perfect innings before leaving the mound. Tonight marked New York’s third straight win over the Cubs.Full Article
Jacob deGrom leaves early with shoulder soreness, Mets sweep Cubs with 6-3 victory
