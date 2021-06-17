Jacob deGrom leaves early with shoulder soreness, Mets sweep Cubs with 6-3 victory

Jacob deGrom leaves early with shoulder soreness, Mets sweep Cubs with 6-3 victory

FOX Sports

Published

The New York Mets secured a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday evening despite pitcher Jacob deGrom exiting the game from shoulder soreness. deGrom had pitched three perfect innings before leaving the mound. Tonight marked New York’s third straight win over the Cubs.

Full Article