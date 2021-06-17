Denmark's Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter after collapse
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart starter after he collapsed on field against Finland on Saturday.
Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said..
The Denmark midfielder collapsed in the game against Finland on Sunday and will have a device fitted to avoid it happening again.