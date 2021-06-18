West Ham and Ukraine star Andriy Yarmolenko has cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo by urging Coca-Cola and Heineken to get in touch with him at press conference
Coca-Cola and Heineken bottles at Euro 2020 press conferences continue to be the talk of the tournament and Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko joined in by mocking Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo started things off earlier this week when the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coke from in front of him, instead encouraging people to drink water. […]Full Article