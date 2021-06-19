Scotland fans celebrate draw with England in London, arrests made but some spotted tidying streets in Leicester Square as team thank supporters for ‘making Wembley sound like Hampden’
Published
It was a moment to savour for Scotland fans at Wembley as the draw meant the Euro 2020 dream is not over yet. Many will tell you they were unlucky not to win, captain Andy Robertson included, while the Scotland team were thankful for making England’s national stadium sound like Hampden Park. However, there were […]Full Article