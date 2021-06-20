France stay in Budapest for their final game against Portugal, while Hungary travel to Munich to take on Germany, still hoping to qualify for the knockout phase for a second straight tournament.Full Article
Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann rescues France with 1-1 draw vs Hungary
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Antoine Griezmann saves France from big upset at Euro 2020
Japan Today
Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equalizer to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday at the European Championship...
-
Griezmann admits raucous atmosphere and heat got to France
SoccerNews.com
-
France avoids upset but held to draw by Hungary at Euro 2020
CBC.ca
-
Hungary 1-1 France: Griezmann strikes as Les Blues held amid raucous atmosphere in Budapest
SoccerNews.com
-
Euro 2020: Highlights as Hungary hold France to earn shock point
BBC Sport
More coverage
France avoid upset, but held to draw by Hungary at Euro 2020
CBC.ca
France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in..
-
News24.com | Antoine Griezmann rescues draw for France against Hungary
News24
-
Hungary 1-1 France: Antoine Griezmann saves France from shock Euro 2020 defeat
BBC Sport
-
Antoine Griezmann goal rescues point for France as Hungary shock world champions in front of 67,000 fans at Euro 2020
talkSPORT
-
Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann equalises against Hungary after good work from Kylian Mbappe
BBC News