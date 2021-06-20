Carlo Ancelotti wants to raid former club Everton with £50m offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin after walking out on £1m-a-month deal at Goodison Park
Carlo Ancelotti wants to begin his rebuild of Real Madrid by snaring Dominic Calvert-Lewin from former side Everton in a £50million deal. The Italian spent little over a year at Goodison Park, succeeding Marco Silva in December 2019, signing a four-and-a-half year deal worth a reported £1million a week. However, Ancelotti made the incredible decision […]