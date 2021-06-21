The Chelsea duo were seen embracing their club team-mate following England's goalless draw with Scotland on Friday and after Billy Gilmour's positive Covid test, they will now self-isolateFull Article
Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to self-isolate after contact with Billy Gilmour
