Cubs throw combined no-hitter, beat Dodgers 4-0

The Chicago Cubs throw a combined no-hitter at Dodgers Stadium beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel all contribute to the no-hitter.Full Article
