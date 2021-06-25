Cubs throw combined no-hitter, beat Dodgers 4-0

Cubs throw combined no-hitter, beat Dodgers 4-0

The Chicago Cubs throw a combined no-hitter at Dodgers Stadium beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel all contribute to the no-hitter.

