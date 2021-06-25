No-hitter No. 7: Cubs blank Dodgers, tie MLB season record
Published
LOS ANGELES — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los...Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los...Full Article
Four Chicago Cubs pitchers combined to blank the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win on Thursday night for the seventh no-hitter of..