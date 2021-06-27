Floyd Mayweather’s comments about Gervonta Davis’ future aren’t good news for fans who want to see ‘Tank’ face Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko
Floyd Mayweather has stated that Gervonta Davis is set to keep fighting ‘in-house’ opponents moving forwards, rather than cross-promotional bouts. The 26-year-old super-featherweight (130lbs) world champion moved up two divisions to super-lightweight (140lbs) and knocked out a solid unbeaten fighter in Mario Barrios on Saturday night. Davis vs Barrios was an event staged by Floyd […]Full Article