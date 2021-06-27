Roy Keane blasts ‘imposter’ Joao Felix and believes Cristiano Ronaldo ‘should go after him in the dressing room’ as Portugal get knocked out of Euro 2020
Manchester United legend Roy Keane was left raging at Joao Felix following Portugal’s exit from Euro 2020. The defending champions had their defence of the Henri Delaunay trophy ended by Belgium, who beat them 1-0 in Seville. Hazard’s long-range effort was all that separated the two sides in a match where Portugal had more clear-cut […]Full Article