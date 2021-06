Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored extra-time goals to earn Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia in Monday’s breathless Euro 2020 last-16 tie after La Roja had squandered a two-goal lead late on in normal time. Spain recovered from a bizarre Pedri own goal at Parken Stadium thanks to strikes from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta […]