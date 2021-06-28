Emmanuel Acho: KD’s comeback season is a failure for not winning in the title or bust point of his career I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kevin Durant had a playoffs to remember, averaging 34 points per game, but he doesn't want any praise. The Brooklyn Nets' star said quote: 'I'm getting congratulations. I didn't do anything. We lost.' Durant missed last season due to injury, but he added that he already had big games before, saying quote: 'It didn't feel like anything special to me because we lost.' Emmanuel Acho explains why KD's comeback season with the Nets was a failure rather than a success.