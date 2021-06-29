Gareth Southgate insists young England stars like Jude Bellingham shouldn’t care about avenging his 1996 heartbreak as Three Lions bid to make their own Germany history at Euro 2020
Published
talkSPORT’s England correspondent Faye Carruthers wouldn’t be doing her job if she didn’t ask Gareth Southgate about 1996. But, as expected, she got a pretty emphatic answer from the England boss ahead of the last-16 clash with Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday night. Build-up to the match has been dominated by reflection on Southgate’s […]Full Article