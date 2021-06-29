Jose Mourinho sings ‘it’s coming home’ after England’s win over Germany… but then warns Three Lions must keep calm and learn from France to reach Euro 2020 final
Published
Jose Mourinho is fully on board England’s campaign to reach the Euro 2020 final after Tuesday’s historic victory over old enemies Germany at Wembley. The Special One even played ‘it’s coming home’ from his home in Portugal when he joined an emotional Stuart Pearce and Sol Campbell on talkSPORT after the full-time whistle. England lifted […]Full Article